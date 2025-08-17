 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 PEAK THE FINALS Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19627837 Edited 17 August 2025 – 07:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed cocooned player ragdoll glitching and flying around
  • Fixed blocking animation interrupting other animations when it shouldn't
  • Decreased the increase of spider count with the "More Spiders" modifier

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1745681
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1745682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link