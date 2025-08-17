 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19627798 Edited 17 August 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Numerous small balance changes.

  • Added extra ultimate attacks to some levels.

  • Increased lives on the Easy difficulty level.

  • Increased the number of ultimate attacks on the Expert difficulty level.

  • Fixed minor bugs.

