Numerous small balance changes.
Added extra ultimate attacks to some levels.
Increased lives on the Easy difficulty level.
Increased the number of ultimate attacks on the Expert difficulty level.
Fixed minor bugs.
King's Blade - Patch Note 1.04
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update