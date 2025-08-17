Exploration & Progression
Rope Ascension removed: The old mechanic where you had to shoot to ascend with a rope has been completely removed. Instead, ladders are now placed throughout the levels.
To climb: approach and press E.
To release the ladder: press E again.
Boss Fights
Adjusted the size of the bosses “Bridge Creature”, “Trinity Creature”, and “The Hanged” so they no longer block the camera view.
All enemies now properly register hits across their full mesh.
Enemies & World
Balcony enemies have been moved into a secret area.
Combat System
Parrying finalized: A feature from the earliest versions (0.8–0.9) has been fully reworked and polished.
Perform a dash toward an enemy and press E in sync with their attack to trigger a parry.
Successful parries stagger enemies.
Fixed blood effects on enemies. Pulled in older elements: enemies now leave blood pools, and parries/dealing damage cause more blood to appear.
Updated the basic enemy attack chain: now more varied, with new thrusts and more dangerous follow-ups.
A stamina system has been added. Dodges, parries, and weapon attacks now consume stamina.
The stamina bar is displayed under the health bar.
When stamina is fully depleted, the character becomes temporarily vulnerable and cannot perform actions until it recovers.
Weapons & Balance
Adjusted weapon durability: melee weapons no longer lose durability when swinging without hitting an enemy.
Achievements
Slightly reworked some Steam achievements and added a few new ones.
☺️ Thank you for playing
We're still working! Game is builded and tested on PC with Intel I7, Geforce GT 1030, 16GB RAM and 2GB VRAM
- SATORI Ent. Team
Changed files in this update