17 August 2025 Build 19627769
Update notes via Steam Community

Exploration & Progression

  • Rope Ascension removed: The old mechanic where you had to shoot to ascend with a rope has been completely removed. Instead, ladders are now placed throughout the levels.

    • To climb: approach and press E.

    • To release the ladder: press E again.

Boss Fights

  • Adjusted the size of the bosses “Bridge Creature”, “Trinity Creature”, and “The Hanged” so they no longer block the camera view.

  • All enemies now properly register hits across their full mesh.

Enemies & World

  • Balcony enemies have been moved into a secret area.

Combat System

  • Parrying finalized: A feature from the earliest versions (0.8–0.9) has been fully reworked and polished.

    • Perform a dash toward an enemy and press E in sync with their attack to trigger a parry.

    • Successful parries stagger enemies.

  • Fixed blood effects on enemies. Pulled in older elements: enemies now leave blood pools, and parries/dealing damage cause more blood to appear.

  • Updated the basic enemy attack chain: now more varied, with new thrusts and more dangerous follow-ups.

  • A stamina system has been added. Dodges, parries, and weapon attacks now consume stamina.

  • The stamina bar is displayed under the health bar.

  • When stamina is fully depleted, the character becomes temporarily vulnerable and cannot perform actions until it recovers.

Weapons & Balance

  • Adjusted weapon durability: melee weapons no longer lose durability when swinging without hitting an enemy.

Achievements

  • Slightly reworked some Steam achievements and added a few new ones.

☺️ Thank you for playing

We're still working! Game is builded and tested on PC with Intel I7, Geforce GT 1030, 16GB RAM and 2GB VRAM

- SATORI Ent. Team

