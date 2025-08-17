To release the ladder: press E again.

To climb: approach and press E .

Rope Ascension removed: The old mechanic where you had to shoot to ascend with a rope has been completely removed. Instead, ladders are now placed throughout the levels.

All enemies now properly register hits across their full mesh.

Adjusted the size of the bosses “Bridge Creature” , “Trinity Creature” , and “The Hanged” so they no longer block the camera view.

Balcony enemies have been moved into a secret area.

Parrying finalized: A feature from the earliest versions (0.8–0.9) has been fully reworked and polished. Perform a dash toward an enemy and press E in sync with their attack to trigger a parry.

Successful parries stagger enemies.

Fixed blood effects on enemies. Pulled in older elements: enemies now leave blood pools, and parries/dealing damage cause more blood to appear.

Updated the basic enemy attack chain: now more varied, with new thrusts and more dangerous follow-ups.

A stamina system has been added. Dodges, parries, and weapon attacks now consume stamina.

The stamina bar is displayed under the health bar.