Current Version
v2025.8.17
- OK1-东罗马在帝国行政系统模式下,税务官如果没有子嗣,死亡后,随机生成一名税务官,不再回到皇帝的手中,减少不必要的操作,可以随时罢免
- OK2-将军死后,如果待补官员库中没有可用的官员,就从将军的儿子们中找一个,如果没有子嗣,就随机生成一个
- OK3-AI招募雇佣兵的逻辑调整
- OK4-调整战场逻辑
- OK5-修复死去的封臣可以授勋的问题
- OK1 - In the Eastern Roman Empire’s imperial administrative system mode, if a tax official has no heirs, a new tax official will be randomly generated upon their death instead of the position reverting to the emperor’s control. This reduces unnecessary operations, and the tax official can be dismissed at any time.
- OK2 - When a general dies, if there are no available officials in the candidate pool, a replacement will be selected from the general’s sons. If there are no sons, a new official will be randomly generated.
- OK3 - Adjusted the logic for AI mercenary recruitment.
- OK4 - Adjusted battlefield logic.
- OK5 - Fixed the issue where deceased vassals could be awarded honors.
Changed files in this update