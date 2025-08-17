 Skip to content
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19627664
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Added Full Matchmaking and Mid-game Join

  2. Full Matchmaking:

    • 60-second matching period, players cannot leave once joined

    • Stops when full or time expires

  3. Mid-game Join:

    • Available in all game modes

    • Changes victory conditions when joining, but not when leaving

  4. Room list now displays map names

  5. Reworked Boss Siege mode

  6. Territory loss reduced by half when defeated in Land Grab

  7. Fixed friend tab not opening in room interface

  8. Fixed voice input triggering during text input

  9. Fixed friend invites popping up during tutorial map

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444221
