Added Full Matchmaking and Mid-game Join
Full Matchmaking:
60-second matching period, players cannot leave once joined
Stops when full or time expires
Mid-game Join:
Available in all game modes
Changes victory conditions when joining, but not when leaving
Room list now displays map names
Reworked Boss Siege mode
Territory loss reduced by half when defeated in Land Grab
Fixed friend tab not opening in room interface
Fixed voice input triggering during text input
Fixed friend invites popping up during tutorial map
