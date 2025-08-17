 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19627659 Edited 17 August 2025 – 06:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added graffiti system. You can spray graffiti on various surfaces around the map to reduce cartel influence and gain XP.

  • Added spray paint item. Purchaseable at Gas Mart. You can purchase 1x spray can each time you rank up.

Tweaks/Improvements

  • Adjusted cartel activity cooldowns.

  • Reduced the resell multiplier of all weapons.

  • Disable cartel passive influence gain.

  • Turned off JSON pretty-print for the trash save file, offering a reduction in file size.

  • Increased police pickpocket difficulty.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed missing soil material.

  • Fixed cartel dealers not working outside of Westville.

  • Fixed cartel deal cash payments not appearing for non-hosts.

  • Fixed manor tunnel resetting on reload.

  • Fixed manor state (original, destroyed, rebuilt) resetting on reload.

  • Fixed region unlocked popup sometimes not displaying.

  • Fixed region unlocked popup repeating for Westville.

  • Fixed cartel influence not being synced in multiplayer.

  • Fixed wonky compass cardinal direction indicators.

  • Fixed multiplayer disconnect when knocking on Pillville.

  • The cartel influence slider is no longer draggable by the player.

  • Fixed dealers not notifying you when they are out of product.

  • Fixed manor loading docks.

  • Fixed multiplayer disconnection when you fail pickpocketing as a non-host.

  • Fixed vehicle AI not parking.

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 3164501
