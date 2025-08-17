Added spray paint item. Purchaseable at Gas Mart. You can purchase 1x spray can each time you rank up.

Added graffiti system. You can spray graffiti on various surfaces around the map to reduce cartel influence and gain XP.

Turned off JSON pretty-print for the trash save file, offering a reduction in file size.

Reduced the resell multiplier of all weapons.

Fixed missing soil material.

Fixed cartel dealers not working outside of Westville.

Fixed cartel deal cash payments not appearing for non-hosts.

Fixed manor tunnel resetting on reload.

Fixed manor state (original, destroyed, rebuilt) resetting on reload.

Fixed region unlocked popup sometimes not displaying.

Fixed region unlocked popup repeating for Westville.

Fixed cartel influence not being synced in multiplayer.

Fixed wonky compass cardinal direction indicators.

Fixed multiplayer disconnect when knocking on Pillville.

The cartel influence slider is no longer draggable by the player.

Fixed dealers not notifying you when they are out of product.

Fixed manor loading docks.

Fixed multiplayer disconnection when you fail pickpocketing as a non-host.