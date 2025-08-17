 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19627656 Edited 17 August 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small additions that slightly improve the feel of the game.

- During the main story mode, getting KO'd by the final boss no longer resets the music
- Defeating the final boss will end Dream Remixer runs

Thank you very much for playing! If there are any other issues you find, please let me know!

