 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19627649 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:46:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes:

  1. Fixed a bug with gift giving.

  2. Added 8 brand-new fish and aquatic creatures:

    Frog

    Toad

    Axolotl

    Butterfly Koi

    Cone Snail

    Portuguese Manowar

    Blobfish

    Ray

Thanks for playing~~

Changed files in this update

Depot 3263341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link