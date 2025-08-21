Update Notes:
Fixed a bug with gift giving.
Added 8 brand-new fish and aquatic creatures:
Frog
Toad
Axolotl
Butterfly Koi
Cone Snail
Portuguese Manowar
Blobfish
Ray
Thanks for playing~~
