 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19627643 Edited 17 August 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you everyone that plays for the launch of Reverse Fishing! I think we had a great start with only a few issues.

Here are some fixes I have made to the game since release:
  • Normal mode Checkpoints no longer work on Hard and Challenge Mode.
  • You can no longer exit the building through the windows on Level 4 (House).
  • Fixed a bug causing the game to crash when tabbing out on borderless.
  • Stopped the fountain from rotating due to being able to phase through it.


An issue that was also found is the music currently in the game is copyrighted. If you attempt to upload a youtube video with the music it will get flagged. I plan on getting a new music track added to the game in the near future.

Once again thank you to everyone that has played so far, it means so much to me <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3859091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link