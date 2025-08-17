Normal mode Checkpoints no longer work on Hard and Challenge Mode.



You can no longer exit the building through the windows on Level 4 (House).



Fixed a bug causing the game to crash when tabbing out on borderless.



Stopped the fountain from rotating due to being able to phase through it.



Thank you everyone that plays for the launch of Reverse Fishing! I think we had a great start with only a few issues.Here are some fixes I have made to the game since release:An issue that was also found is the music currently in the game is copyrighted. If you attempt to upload a youtube video with the music it will get flagged. I plan on getting a new music track added to the game in the near future.Once again thank you to everyone that has played so far, it means so much to me <3