1. Updated the description of Five Directions Talisman, now clarifying that it does not trigger elimination.

2. Adjusted the death sound of Golden Ghost.

3. Added derivative card hints in the Shop. Hovering over a card now also shows one of its derivative cards in the description.

4. Reduced the probability of Ritual Maiden Spirit granting a chrysanthemum.

5. Improved the description of the Principal’s Foul Aura skill.

6. For new players who haven’t chosen a Primordial Spirit Body yet, a new tutorial/guide for the Spirit Body Creation System has been added.

7. Videotape is now 0 cost. Its upgraded version can seal all Curse cards in hand. Both are now merged into a single card: Sealed Videotape.

8. Heavenly Thunder Strike now targets enemies, not just evil spirits.

9. Fixed an issue where Queen’s loot did not include Legendary cards.

10. Wandering Student effect changed: it now spawns a ghost at its current position instead of a random one.

11. Bloodstained Dance Costume effect changed: it now jumps forward 3 tiles instead of moving to a random position.

12. Fixed an issue where Cursed Fog would incorrectly grant 2 copies of Lingering Misfortune upon being destroyed.