17 August 2025 Build 19627507 Edited 17 August 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed an issue where meeting break requirement with 0 sinks would not reset sinks when shark phase starts
  • Fixed the continue button locking after updating the game
  • Fixed a softlock when Pren's shark effects activate (for real this time)
  • Fixed the endless mode music layering overtop other music


Thank you again everyone for your patience, I'm sorry I keep breaking things. Going forward, I will be pushing updates a little less frequently so as to avoid adding new softlocks.

