Fixed an issue where meeting break requirement with 0 sinks would not reset sinks when shark phase starts



Fixed the continue button locking after updating the game



Fixed a softlock when Pren's shark effects activate (for real this time)



Fixed the endless mode music layering overtop other music



Thank you again everyone for your patience, I'm sorry I keep breaking things. Going forward, I will be pushing updates a little less frequently so as to avoid adding new softlocks.