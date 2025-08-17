- Fixed an issue where meeting break requirement with 0 sinks would not reset sinks when shark phase starts
- Fixed the continue button locking after updating the game
- Fixed a softlock when Pren's shark effects activate (for real this time)
- Fixed the endless mode music layering overtop other music
Thank you again everyone for your patience, I'm sorry I keep breaking things. Going forward, I will be pushing updates a little less frequently so as to avoid adding new softlocks.
