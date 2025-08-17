Added Checkboxes for Song List Selection

SPW's song list has always supported Ctrl for single selection, Shift for range selection, and other shortcuts similar to Windows Explorer, but many users were unaware of this. Now, checkboxes are displayed by default to clearly indicate that multi-selection is supported.

If you don't like this feature, you can disable it. The setting is located in "Appearance" -> "Track Item Appearance". You can also access it via the right-click context menu in the song list.

Remember Desktop Lyric Position

SPW can now remember the last adjusted position of the desktop lyrics, so it will be restored the next time you launch the application.

Other New Additions

Added the ability to delete modules

Added a confirmation dialog for deleting playlists

Optimizations and Changes

Optimized the clarity of album art on the album interface

Optimized the layout of the lyrics settings interface for a more logical categorization and added a preview for the blur effect on non-current lyrics

Optimized the rendering speed of the sunglow effect

Removed the -restartsteam parameter for the Steam version as it is no longer in use

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the input format check for creating and editing playlists was incorrect

Fixed an issue where minimizing the window while maximized and then reopening it would cause it to become a floating window

Fixed an issue where parsing certain formats caused incorrect truncation of track titles

Fixed an issue where seeking in lyrics could not return to the initial, pre-playback state

Fixed an issue in WASAPI playback mode where pausing and then switching tracks could leave residual sound

Fixed several other minor issues

Steam Offline Usage Instructions

By default, Steam creates a shortcut on your desktop with the address steam://rungameid/3009140, which launches the application through Steam. If you need to use it offline, you must run the executable file directly. To do this, go to your Steam Library, right-click on "Salt Player for Windows", select "Manage" -> "Browse local files". In the folder that opens, you will find "Salt Player for Window.exe". You can create a shortcut to this file and place it on your desktop.