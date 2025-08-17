 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19627422
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello my Paralyzed Prophets,

We've been playing around with a new modifier option to spice up your games! It definitely has the potential to be buggy, but it's just for fun anyway.

Thank you for supporting Wheelchair Wizards!

Features:
-Modifiers
-Lifesteal Upgrade

Fixes:
-Negative cooldown reduction

