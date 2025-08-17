Hello my Paralyzed Prophets,
We've been playing around with a new modifier option to spice up your games! It definitely has the potential to be buggy, but it's just for fun anyway.
Thank you for supporting Wheelchair Wizards!
Features:
-Modifiers
-Lifesteal Upgrade
Fixes:
-Negative cooldown reduction
Wheelchair Wizards Patch 1.3 - The Modifier Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update