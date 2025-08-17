During our last update, a few bugs slipped into the animation system—but they're now squashed!
If you notice any new glitches since version 0.5.2, rest assured we're on it and they'll be squashed soon.
Best regards,
Team Lynxivion
Pal Engine - Desktop Companion - 0.5.3 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3868881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update