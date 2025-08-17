- Fixed an issue where the bed object on the 2nd floor of the atelier could not be interacted with.- Adjusted some tiles on the Trail map.* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.Instead, contact the developer at* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.If this happens, please contact the developer.Thank you.KKANGTO STUDIO