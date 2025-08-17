 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19627321 Edited 17 August 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where the bed object on the 2nd floor of the atelier could not be interacted with.
- Adjusted some tiles on the Trail map.

* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.

* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
If this happens, please contact the developer.

Thank you.

KKANGTO STUDIO

Changed files in this update

Windows Russian Depot 2191576
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link