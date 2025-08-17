- Fixed an issue where the bed object on the 2nd floor of the atelier could not be interacted with.
- Adjusted some tiles on the Trail map.
* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.
* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
If this happens, please contact the developer.
Thank you.
KKANGTO STUDIO
Patch Notes 25.08.17
