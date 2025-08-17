 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19627296 Edited 17 August 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quality-of-life drop for MiM:

Curated Experience (new!)
Answer a few quick questions and MiM will build a session tailored to you—no second-guessing, no menu hopping. Pick your vibe, hit start, and relax.

Controller D-Pad Support You can now navigate buttons and menus with the D-Pad. Snappier, cleaner, and way easier with your Steam Deck! (and duh this should've been included at launch)

As always, we’d love your feedback—tell us how Curated Experience feels and if D-Pad navigation works smoothly on your setup. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3836031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link