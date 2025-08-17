Quality-of-life drop for MiM:

Curated Experience (new!)

Answer a few quick questions and MiM will build a session tailored to you—no second-guessing, no menu hopping. Pick your vibe, hit start, and relax.

Controller D-Pad Support You can now navigate buttons and menus with the D-Pad. Snappier, cleaner, and way easier with your Steam Deck! (and duh this should've been included at launch)

As always, we’d love your feedback—tell us how Curated Experience feels and if D-Pad navigation works smoothly on your setup. Enjoy!