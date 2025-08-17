 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19627282 Edited 17 August 2025 – 05:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.6版本更新说明：

新增

1.新增3个暗金鞋子

优化

1.翅膀不在需要解锁，展示和激活可分开

2.装备改造的次数上限增加为100(新装备生效)

3.太苦装备空位调整为5孔

4.优化一些技能描述

5.移除几个暗金装备的无效描述(新装备生效)

Changed files in this update

