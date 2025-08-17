v1.0.6版本更新说明：
新增
1.新增3个暗金鞋子
优化
1.翅膀不在需要解锁，展示和激活可分开
2.装备改造的次数上限增加为100(新装备生效)
3.太苦装备空位调整为5孔
4.优化一些技能描述
5.移除几个暗金装备的无效描述(新装备生效)
