17 August 2025 Build 19627281 Edited 17 August 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Expanded keyboard hitbox
- Collision now includes entire animation length
- Increased delay before attacking again (to reduce spam attacking)
- Power attack now immediately raises keyboard, red glow is when power attack is activated
- Added camera shake and red screen flash when taking damage
- Moved collision mini-explosions to the front of the disk (increased radial force)
- Boss insta-explodes when weakness is hit, again
- UI fixes for ultra widescreen resolutions
- Resolution list is now based on OS, not hardset
- Fixed bug where sometimes you can't get out of the menu

