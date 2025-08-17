- Expanded keyboard hitbox
- Collision now includes entire animation length
- Increased delay before attacking again (to reduce spam attacking)
- Power attack now immediately raises keyboard, red glow is when power attack is activated
- Added camera shake and red screen flash when taking damage
- Moved collision mini-explosions to the front of the disk (increased radial force)
- Boss insta-explodes when weakness is hit, again
- UI fixes for ultra widescreen resolutions
- Resolution list is now based on OS, not hardset
- Fixed bug where sometimes you can't get out of the menu
Combat system tweaks (and other small fixes)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update