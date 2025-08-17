- Expanded keyboard hitbox

- Collision now includes entire animation length

- Increased delay before attacking again (to reduce spam attacking)

- Power attack now immediately raises keyboard, red glow is when power attack is activated

- Added camera shake and red screen flash when taking damage

- Moved collision mini-explosions to the front of the disk (increased radial force)

- Boss insta-explodes when weakness is hit, again

- UI fixes for ultra widescreen resolutions

- Resolution list is now based on OS, not hardset

- Fixed bug where sometimes you can't get out of the menu