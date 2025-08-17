 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19627242 Edited 17 August 2025 – 04:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed achievement-related bugs.
- Players who previously had issues can now unlock achievements properly.
- Thank you for your support and interest! We’ll continue working hard to make the game even better.

