There was a problem with the new collection log. It somehow endlessly filled the storage with 3. I dont know how this happened or what caused this. This was the reason why some people experienced slowness last few days.
It should now be fixed.
Thank you for your patience.
Small Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3697241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update