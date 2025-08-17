 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19627234 Edited 17 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Special Egg display in encyclopedia

  • Added 24 types of special egg (now each chicken has special egg)

  • Background mute function in the settings menu

Optimizations

  • Improved tutorial text descriptions

  • Reduced the duration of chick needs during the tutorial

  • Improved needle injection and bandage prompts in the hospital

  • Added digit separators to coins for easier readability

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Steam achievements were not unlocking (they will now automatically unlock upon re-entering the corresponding farm)

  • Fixed an issue where chick needs could not be fulfilled during playtime in the tutorial

Thanks.

