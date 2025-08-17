New Additions
Special Egg display in encyclopedia
Added 24 types of special egg (now each chicken has special egg)
Background mute function in the settings menu
Optimizations
Improved tutorial text descriptions
Reduced the duration of chick needs during the tutorial
Improved needle injection and bandage prompts in the hospital
Added digit separators to coins for easier readability
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Steam achievements were not unlocking (they will now automatically unlock upon re-entering the corresponding farm)
Fixed an issue where chick needs could not be fulfilled during playtime in the tutorial
Thanks.
Changed files in this update