Fellow Necromancers,



It's been a good weekend so far! Thank you to everyone who has supported the release and supplied feedback.



At it's heart, Necromancer For A Week is meant to be about finding synergies and exploited broken builds. However, sometimes Monsters are simply stronger than others, or infinite combos exist that are far too easy to pull off (or simply require too much clicking/spamming).



Our first round of balance changes has brought nerfs to a couple of the biggest offenders, while also giving small buffs to under-utilized Monsters.



Here's the full list of changes:

Ausaroo:

Encouragement now reads 'Target Friendly Monster gains 2 Power, plus 1 for each 'Encouragement' used this Battle.'

We've had multiple players state that while the old version of Encouragement was fun to use, it was simply too many clicks. We want combos and broken builds to be possible in the game, but we don't want you to have to click 7 million times to execute them. This change is a step in that direction, and one we will be keeping a close eye on.

Aviken:

Pecking Order now has 'forgotten after use'.

Aviken is already one of the most abusive Monsters in the game, and is almost-always worth reanimating. This should take it down just a smidge.

Bamlin:

Furious Lunge now deals 20 Damage (was 15)

One Two Punch now deals 7 Damage (was 6)

There was a small period of time in the demo where Bamlin had much higher numbers and was FAR too powerful as a result. We now think we may have over-nerfed Bamlin a little, so have given it a small buff to help it be a better choice through the late game.

Crochop:

Now knows Endurance (1 DEF - 'Target Friendly Monster gains 10 Block, minus 2 for each previous turn this Battle').

Crochop is now a starter (replacing Hexiboar)

Crochop has been a fan favorite, but without a way to gain Block it's a little unreliable. Endurance should give it enough of a boost to help you survive long enough to utilise it properly, without totally relying on what you pair it with.

This addition also makes Crochop an ideal starter for newer players, so we're making the switch with Hexiboar (who currently lacks a way to gain Block).

Emoil:

Opportunistic Swipe now deals 7 Damage (was 5)

Now knows Optical Illusion (1 DEF - 'Target Friendly Monster gains 8 Block. Forgotten after 3 uses').

Slight upgrade to Opportunistic Swipe helps bring Emoil in line with the power level of the other Monsters, plus a basic Block Move to make it less reliant on what you pair it with.

Gargon:

Sage Aggression now deals 8 Damage (was 5)

Archaic Blessing now gains 8 Block (was 5)

Increasing the numbers on Gargon's base Moves to bring it more in-line with the overall power level of the current game.

Hipadile:

Now knows Distraught (1 DEF - 'Only useable if you applied Bleed this turn. Target Friendly Monsters gains 8 Block').

Another Monster we wanted to give a basic gain Block Move to.

Ignoptopus:

Now knows Raging Inferno (1 DEF - 'Target Friendly Monster gains 2 Block for each Move Ignoptopus knows')

Another basic Block Move, but an incredibly synergistic one that should be fun to use and manage.

Mokkral:

Festering Anger now reads 'Increase Mokkral's Temper by 1, plus 1 for each 'Festering Anger' used this Battle. Forgotten after 3 uses.'

We're really happy with this change. It will reduce the number of clicks, while still providing some interesting interactions if you're able to copy the Move.

Nellop:

Dizzying Spores now reads 'Apply 2 Dazed to all Enemies. All Friendly Monsters gain 4 Block.'

Small addition of some Block to bring Nellop in line with other Monsters.

Pengilla:

Recognition now costs 1 (was 2)

Recognition is one of the best Defensive Moves in the game, but it's difficult to set up, especially if you need it multiple turns in a row (which some later fights almost require). For now, we're going to test reducing this to 1, but may look at other ways to rejig Pengilla in the future if Recognition proves to be too strong at 1.

Puggum:

Now starts with 40HP (was 30)

We really like how uniquely Puggum plays, but still wanted to try and bring its power level up a bit. An additional 33% HP should do it!

Quadipede:

Now starts with 35HP (was 30)

Another slight HP buff. Quadipede already has a strong Defensive Move and some cool build possibilities, but it can be a little clunky. Hopefully a smidge more HP will help you set up when you need to.

Tripleaf:

Floral Frenzy now reads 'Apply 1 Dazed to all Enemies, plus 1 for each 'Floral Frenzy' used this Battle.'

The old version (which refreshed whenever you used another Move), was too easy to go infinite with. This new version should help you build Dazed over time while being less spammy.

Thank you again to everyone who has played & supported NFAW. We will continue to respond to feedback and make changes in a timely fashion. Please keep an eye out for the next update in a day or two, which will be adding additional Enemies!

Please note: Making a large number of changes to Moves like this can cause issues to saved runs for Players. If this is you, we apologize.