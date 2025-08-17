 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19627192 Edited 17 August 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


As part of Feedback Quest 8, we have made our Playtest available again!

This playtest will be available until the middle of September, so do try it out and let us know what you think in the Steam discussion forums! If you've never played Feisty Fauna before, we recommend that you play the demo to experience the tutorial and first level, before trying out the levels in the playtest.

Feisty Fauna's campaign is complete, and in this playtest, you'll be able to experience the last 3 levels of the campaign. In particular, you will explore the Fungi Fields and Wintry Woods biomes, meet new characters, and learn more about the storyline.

Warning: you will see spoilers to the story if you haven't played the first 3 levels in earlier playtests.



Changed files in this update

Depot 2411861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link