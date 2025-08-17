Playtest available till middle of September
Update notes via Steam Community
As part of Feedback Quest 8, we have made our Playtest available again!
This playtest will be available until the middle of September, so do try it out and let us know what you think in the Steam discussion forums! If you've never played Feisty Fauna before, we recommend that you play the demo to experience the tutorial and first level, before trying out the levels in the playtest.
Feisty Fauna's campaign is complete, and in this playtest, you'll be able to experience the last 3 levels of the campaign. In particular, you will explore the Fungi Fields and Wintry Woods biomes, meet new characters, and learn more about the storyline.
Warning: you will see spoilers to the story if you haven't played the first 3 levels in earlier playtests.
