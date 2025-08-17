Another major update is coming!
I’d say the two most important changes are:
A brand-new customizable item/component/equipment system.
Equipment is now made up of components, and each component has its own material. The ore you mine decides the material grade, and that grade (with its properties) defines the component’s stats. On the other side, each piece of equipment has its own “preferences” for different properties—thermal, mechanical, etc.—and these factors together determine its final performance.
Automatic mining & survey ships.
You can now assign a ship to mine a certain ore in a chosen asteroid group, and it will handle the job automatically: mining, storing ore, and refueling. This frees you to think and act more strategically.
Other updates include:
Modules can now be disassembled and reassembled.
A new mining/survey mini-game: it simulates an asteroid cross-section. I’m not sure if it’s “fun,” but at least it feels more engaging than just watching numbers tick up.
Experimental AI translations (de, es, pt, ja, fr, pl, ko, ru). I can’t guarantee the quality since I don’t speak these languages, so I won’t officially mark them as supported—but I decided to keep them anyway, just in case. Please keep in mind there’s no quality assurance.
Experimenting some small functions, like you can deploy/retract the solar panel etc.
More modules/equipment like hangar, cargo etc.
Continued UI optimization and bug fixes (this work never really ends…).
Thank you so much for your support—and as always, feedback is more than welcome!
Changed depots in unstable branch