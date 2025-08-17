Tutorial

You can now choose between tutorial and browse when playing solo

Added 5 introduction maps with explanations for new players

Other changes

Bunch of bug fixes for the editor

New low-level mouse handling to support high polling rate

Added 1 new environment; swamp

Added 2 new themed asset categories; future and fractal

Next to come

I'll get started on the official campaign, it will feature 15 new maps divided into 3 difficulties.

I'll also work on adding more free customization options.

Feel free to suggest additional features or fixes in the discord!