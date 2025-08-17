Tutorial
You can now choose between tutorial and browse when playing solo
Added 5 introduction maps with explanations for new players
Other changes
Bunch of bug fixes for the editor
New low-level mouse handling to support high polling rate
Added 1 new environment; swamp
Added 2 new themed asset categories; future and fractal
Next to come
I'll get started on the official campaign, it will feature 15 new maps divided into 3 difficulties.
I'll also work on adding more free customization options.
Feel free to suggest additional features or fixes in the discord!
