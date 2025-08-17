 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19627037 Edited 17 August 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tutorial

  • You can now choose between tutorial and browse when playing solo

  • Added 5 introduction maps with explanations for new players

Other changes

  • Bunch of bug fixes for the editor

  • New low-level mouse handling to support high polling rate

  • Added 1 new environment; swamp

  • Added 2 new themed asset categories; future and fractal

Next to come

I'll get started on the official campaign, it will feature 15 new maps divided into 3 difficulties.

I'll also work on adding more free customization options.

Feel free to suggest additional features or fixes in the discord!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2457201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link