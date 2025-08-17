 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19627007 Edited 17 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
I’ve been working on new content that will be coming in a future update, but in the meantime I’ve also put together a whole batch of bug fixes and improvements. Previously, the game wasn’t quite robust enough to handle the kinds of missions I’m working on adding, but these bug fixes and improvements allow it to support larger maps and more complex mission types without issue.

Player Fixes & Improvements
  • Improved player ground collision to smoothly step over small ledges and gaps
  • Fixed bug where player would stay in bullet time when dying
  • Fixed bug which caused ammo UI to go off the screen
  • Reduced FOV zoom-in when hitting an enemy to make it less visually jarring
  • Fixed bug where you could aim when the game was paused
  • Fixed bug where the health regained on kill from the Ol' Revolver would be multiplied when killing enemies with a shotgun
  • Increased the fall speed when in bullet time so the player doesn't hover quite as much
  • Lowered the stow height of weapons so they more completely disappear when swapping between them


Performance Bug Fixes & Improvements
  • Improved environment LOD system for less pop-in
  • Improved item LOD system for better performance
  • Improve data saving and loading slightly to improve performance
  • Optimized bullet trails. They were a hugely problematic resource drain, and the game should run smoother now that they're no longer such an issue
  • Fixed oversight where certain lamps would display shadows


Enemy Bug Fixes & Improvements
  • The time that enemies are stunned after being shot is now dependent on difficulty
  • Fixed bug where some enemies would fly into the air when the game was at 120 FPS. That was a strange one
  • Fixed bug where Melee Outlaws had a hard time hitting the player
  • Fixed a bug where Melee Outlaws would try to hit the player from an unreasonably long range
  • Increased damage of Cult Shotgunner
  • Reworked how enemies notice the player


️Level Design Improvements
  • Added lots of invisible walls to help prevent player going out-of-bounds
  • Improved placement of various objects
  • Added more enemies to Level 4, 7, and 8


Misc. Bug Fixes & Improvements
  • Fixed bug where Level 2 Hunt was not playable
  • Fixed bug where Level 3 Hunt and Level 3 Holdout had the same level ID. You now can earn full stars for the holdout mission like you're meant to
  • Improved how mission images look
  • Set default Rendering Scale to 1.0x instead of Dynamic
  • Added mission type name below level name in mission select UI
  • Improved Level 5 (Boulder Bluff) description a bit
  • Removed ability to change to 2D environmental objects. This settings didn't have a noticeable affect on performance, and the new LOD system works differently than before, meaning this setting would need to be re-implemented

