Improved player ground collision to smoothly step over small ledges and gaps



Fixed bug where player would stay in bullet time when dying



Fixed bug which caused ammo UI to go off the screen



Reduced FOV zoom-in when hitting an enemy to make it less visually jarring



Fixed bug where you could aim when the game was paused



Fixed bug where the health regained on kill from the Ol' Revolver would be multiplied when killing enemies with a shotgun



Increased the fall speed when in bullet time so the player doesn't hover quite as much



Lowered the stow height of weapons so they more completely disappear when swapping between them



Improved environment LOD system for less pop-in



Improved item LOD system for better performance



Improve data saving and loading slightly to improve performance



Optimized bullet trails. They were a hugely problematic resource drain, and the game should run smoother now that they're no longer such an issue



Fixed oversight where certain lamps would display shadows



The time that enemies are stunned after being shot is now dependent on difficulty



Fixed bug where some enemies would fly into the air when the game was at 120 FPS. That was a strange one



Fixed bug where Melee Outlaws had a hard time hitting the player



Fixed a bug where Melee Outlaws would try to hit the player from an unreasonably long range



Increased damage of Cult Shotgunner



Reworked how enemies notice the player



Added lots of invisible walls to help prevent player going out-of-bounds



Improved placement of various objects



Added more enemies to Level 4, 7, and 8



Fixed bug where Level 2 Hunt was not playable



Fixed bug where Level 3 Hunt and Level 3 Holdout had the same level ID. You now can earn full stars for the holdout mission like you're meant to



Improved how mission images look



Set default Rendering Scale to 1.0x instead of Dynamic



Added mission type name below level name in mission select UI



Improved Level 5 (Boulder Bluff) description a bit



Removed ability to change to 2D environmental objects. This settings didn't have a noticeable affect on performance, and the new LOD system works differently than before, meaning this setting would need to be re-implemented



I’ve been working on new content that will be coming in a future update, but in the meantime I’ve also put together a whole batch of bug fixes and improvements. Previously, the game wasn’t quite robust enough to handle the kinds of missions I’m working on adding, but these bug fixes and improvements allow it to support larger maps and more complex mission types without issue.