Player Fixes & Improvements
- Improved player ground collision to smoothly step over small ledges and gaps
- Fixed bug where player would stay in bullet time when dying
- Fixed bug which caused ammo UI to go off the screen
- Reduced FOV zoom-in when hitting an enemy to make it less visually jarring
- Fixed bug where you could aim when the game was paused
- Fixed bug where the health regained on kill from the Ol' Revolver would be multiplied when killing enemies with a shotgun
- Increased the fall speed when in bullet time so the player doesn't hover quite as much
- Lowered the stow height of weapons so they more completely disappear when swapping between them
Performance Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Improved environment LOD system for less pop-in
- Improved item LOD system for better performance
- Improve data saving and loading slightly to improve performance
- Optimized bullet trails. They were a hugely problematic resource drain, and the game should run smoother now that they're no longer such an issue
- Fixed oversight where certain lamps would display shadows
Enemy Bug Fixes & Improvements
- The time that enemies are stunned after being shot is now dependent on difficulty
- Fixed bug where some enemies would fly into the air when the game was at 120 FPS. That was a strange one
- Fixed bug where Melee Outlaws had a hard time hitting the player
- Fixed a bug where Melee Outlaws would try to hit the player from an unreasonably long range
- Increased damage of Cult Shotgunner
- Reworked how enemies notice the player
️Level Design Improvements
- Added lots of invisible walls to help prevent player going out-of-bounds
- Improved placement of various objects
- Added more enemies to Level 4, 7, and 8
Misc. Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed bug where Level 2 Hunt was not playable
- Fixed bug where Level 3 Hunt and Level 3 Holdout had the same level ID. You now can earn full stars for the holdout mission like you're meant to
- Improved how mission images look
- Set default Rendering Scale to 1.0x instead of Dynamic
- Added mission type name below level name in mission select UI
- Improved Level 5 (Boulder Bluff) description a bit
- Removed ability to change to 2D environmental objects. This settings didn't have a noticeable affect on performance, and the new LOD system works differently than before, meaning this setting would need to be re-implemented
