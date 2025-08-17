 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19626901 Edited 17 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a new Shatter effect. This is triggered by deflection (perfect block), and stacks up to 9x to increase stance damage taken.
  • Adjusted some attack animations.
  • Nia - Reduced HP and increased Stance.
  • Fixed music not playing in phase 2 of Nia.
  • Added some dialogue to Nia's parry.
  • Some minor UI rearrangement.
  • Performing an execution now heals you.

