- Added a new Shatter effect. This is triggered by deflection (perfect block), and stacks up to 9x to increase stance damage taken.
- Adjusted some attack animations.
- Nia - Reduced HP and increased Stance.
- Fixed music not playing in phase 2 of Nia.
- Added some dialogue to Nia's parry.
- Some minor UI rearrangement.
- Performing an execution now heals you.
17/8/2025 Updates
