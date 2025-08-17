Adventurers,

The Market/General Goods Store now has a buy or sell option which sells new trade goods. Each town has their own unique set of goods, and they won't purchase what they produce for a reduced price. They will however buy the goods that aren't produced locally for a premium so keep that in mind.



For those adventurers who are planning to head to another city or go out on some additional explorations you may want to load up on some goods to sell.



These trade goods intentionally don't stack but should provide some additional methods for income for the party.





A lot of new armor has now entered into the game as well. Any armor that has a default enchantment that impacts the main attributes (strength, vitality, luck etc) will now have a tinted color.



You can disable these tints in the options menu as well as there is now a new option to hide helmets.

For the full patch notes you can check it out here.

Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions



As always, good luck out there and thanks for all the feedback/suggestions!

