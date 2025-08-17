To start Shapi, you can now press X button on game controller
To start Bridge The Pods, press A button on game controller
And you can continue to play Tiny Pods Rescue with B button on game controller
Start Screen - simpler way to start the games
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3148201
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update