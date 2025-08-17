 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19626859 Edited 17 August 2025 – 03:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
To start Shapi, you can now press X button on game controller
To start Bridge The Pods, press A button on game controller
And you can continue to play Tiny Pods Rescue with B button on game controller

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3148201
