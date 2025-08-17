 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19626783 Edited 17 August 2025 – 02:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here is the changelog for update 0.11!

-Added cutscene for ending

-Added easter eggs in places

-Inventory system is in the works

-Made game slightly more fun with controls

-Balanced out first 5 levels(again)

-Gave enemies better bullet animations

-Redid some models to better work with current art style

-Added enemy warning sounds

-Made more levels more unique

-Optimized the game

-Optimized the game

-Optimized the game(It still lags on low end devices)

That's all for now!


