Here is the changelog for update 0.11!



-Added cutscene for ending



-Added easter eggs in places



-Inventory system is in the works



-Made game slightly more fun with controls



-Balanced out first 5 levels(again)



-Gave enemies better bullet animations



-Redid some models to better work with current art style



-Added enemy warning sounds



-Made more levels more unique



-Optimized the game(It still lags on low end devices)



That's all for now!





