Here is the changelog for update 0.11!
-Added cutscene for ending
-Added easter eggs in places
-Inventory system is in the works
-Made game slightly more fun with controls
-Balanced out first 5 levels(again)
-Gave enemies better bullet animations
-Redid some models to better work with current art style
-Added enemy warning sounds
-Made more levels more unique
-Optimized the game
-Optimized the game(It still lags on low end devices)
That's all for now!
