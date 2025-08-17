- improved mass appeal to impact each minigame on per level basis
- full inbox stops resource gain
- better tools to answer messages automatically
- upgrades to receive more texts per minute
- additional conversion options and tweaks for viability
- upgrades for cultivate app sub buttons
0.4.1 - balance updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3725621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update