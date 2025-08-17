 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19626773 Edited 17 August 2025 – 02:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- improved mass appeal to impact each minigame on per level basis
- full inbox stops resource gain
- better tools to answer messages automatically
- upgrades to receive more texts per minute
- additional conversion options and tweaks for viability
- upgrades for cultivate app sub buttons

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3725621
