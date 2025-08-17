 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19626740 Edited 17 August 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: Added a new passenger aircraft (size 0).
  • Gameplay: Added two new airlines. Please note that gate contracts from previous save games may call the wrong airline. This is a backward compatibility issue. However, the gate contract can still complete as normal (albeit with a different airline appearing at the gate). New gate contracts should operate normally.
  • Gameplay: Improved Follow-Me car behaviour.
  • Graphics: The camera and inset selected object camera have been made smoother when following selected objects.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3197061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link