- Gameplay: Added a new passenger aircraft (size 0).
- Gameplay: Added two new airlines. Please note that gate contracts from previous save games may call the wrong airline. This is a backward compatibility issue. However, the gate contract can still complete as normal (albeit with a different airline appearing at the gate). New gate contracts should operate normally.
- Gameplay: Improved Follow-Me car behaviour.
- Graphics: The camera and inset selected object camera have been made smoother when following selected objects.
Update Notes for 17 August 2025
