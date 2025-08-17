1.0 is here! A warm thanks to everyone who supported the game so far. It's been a long journey, although with more eyes on the game, more feedback, and more bug reports, I'm sure that it's not quite over yet. There's also the Japanese translation, which is over halfway done, but still needs quite a bit more time before it's ready for release. But thank you again, and be sure to spread the word!

This is also a patch of course, albeit with a few tweaks only.

Gameplay:

-Readjusted the EXP curve substantially.

-The "Curse Absorption" mutation now makes you immune to miasma tiles and heal while standing on them.

-The "Natural substitute" perk now grants no exertion to the substitution spell.

-Adjusted the impact that soundstealth has on making noise (mostly for quieter noises).

-Smashing statues now creates noise.

-Adjusted the prices of throwing weapons a little.

-Increased the chances of Ritual Binding talismans appearing.

-Toned down the power of Blood Detonation Jutsu a little bit.

-Reduced the amount of loot spawns in hell levels.

-Reduced the amount of loot across the board.

QOL:

-Fixed a lot of typos and small problems in the help docs.

-Changed the look of the extra cursed hallway totems a little bit, to distinguish them from the normal ones.

-Made it more obvious when you were taking damage due to a decay totem.

-Added audio cues when entering/exiting statue zones.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed the Spellmaster modifier not working with kamikui.

-Fixed the UI not updating after using a prepared pill.

-Fixed a bug that was somehow causing performance issues in/around/after bath levels.

-Fixed a bug where the savage ki perk increased global damage received rather than dealt.

-Fixed an issue where the new dangerous monster warning system wasn't working in some situations.