Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
17 August 2025 Build 19626648
Update notes via Steam Community
A collectibles system has been added: destroying asteroids now has a 10% chance to drop a collectible item. The more you collect, the harder it will be to obtain the next ones.

These collectibles can be viewed in the new dedicated tab within the game.

No new achievements have been added, respecting players who have already completed everything and earned the platinum. Collectibles are purely cosmetic and do not affect gameplay.

