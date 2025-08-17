A collectibles system has been added: destroying asteroids now has a 10% chance to drop a collectible item. The more you collect, the harder it will be to obtain the next ones.
These collectibles can be viewed in the new dedicated tab within the game.
No new achievements have been added, respecting players who have already completed everything and earned the platinum. Collectibles are purely cosmetic and do not affect gameplay.
Collectibles Update
