Hi, everyone, it's me, FVS, the solo dev of Rock Crusher.

This is the moment we've all been waiting for.

I'm so proud to announce:

🎉 ROCK CRUSHER IS OUT NOW !

Thank you all for all the support with feedback, wishlisting, and making videos. All of that made this moment possible!

✅ PICK YOUR BEST DEAL

Now, let’s get you crushing - here’s how you can grab Rock Crusher with the best deal for you.

The game is already 10% off, and if you buy it via one of the bundles below, you’ll get an extra discount on top of that.

Extra -10% with games you might already own

NOMAD IDLE x ROCK CRUSHER

MINUTESCAPE x ROCK CRUSHER

KEEP ON MINING x ROCK CRUSHER

MAX MANOS x ROCK CRUSHER

Talented x ROCK CRUSHER

ASTRO PROSPECTOR x ROCK CRUSHER

Up to an extra -40% with other products from me

🎵 Rock Crusher's Supporter: Main game + Soundtrack (-10%)

🗼 Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD x Rock Crusher (-15%)

📈 All my incremental: Beat Stickman x Rock Crusher (-20%)

🔥 All my games: Mini Fun Games: Complete (-40%)

Also, this cute little game is from a friend of mine. It's not out yet, but you can wishlist it right now, it'll also have a bundle with Rock Crusher when it's out.

📝 LEAVE A REVIEW

Would you recommend Rock Crusher to other players, or not? Either way, please leave the game a review, an honest one. It would help me, big time!

🛟 FOR MORE DISCUSSION AND SUPPORT

Please visit Mini Fun Games's Discord server!

I hope you have a blast crushing your way through the game. Thanks for being part of this journey — now go make some dust!