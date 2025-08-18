Hi, everyone, it's me, FVS, the solo dev of Rock Crusher.
This is the moment we've all been waiting for.
I'm so proud to announce:
🎉 ROCK CRUSHER IS OUT NOW!
Thank you all for all the support with feedback, wishlisting, and making videos. All of that made this moment possible!
✅ PICK YOUR BEST DEAL
Now, let’s get you crushing - here’s how you can grab Rock Crusher with the best deal for you.
The game is already 10% off, and if you buy it via one of the bundles below, you’ll get an extra discount on top of that.
Extra -10% with games you might already own
ASTRO PROSPECTOR x ROCK CRUSHER
Up to an extra -40% with other products from me
🎵 Rock Crusher's Supporter: Main game + Soundtrack (-10%)
🗼 Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD x Rock Crusher (-15%)
📈 All my incremental: Beat Stickman x Rock Crusher (-20%)
🔥 All my games: Mini Fun Games: Complete (-40%)
Also, this cute little game is from a friend of mine. It's not out yet, but you can wishlist it right now, it'll also have a bundle with Rock Crusher when it's out.
📝 LEAVE A REVIEW
Would you recommend Rock Crusher to other players, or not? Either way, please leave the game a review, an honest one. It would help me, big time!
🛟 FOR MORE DISCUSSION AND SUPPORT
Please visit Mini Fun Games's Discord server!
I hope you have a blast crushing your way through the game. Thanks for being part of this journey — now go make some dust!