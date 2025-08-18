 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19626631 Edited 18 August 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone, it's me, FVS, the solo dev of Rock Crusher.

This is the moment we've all been waiting for.

I'm so proud to announce:

🎉 ROCK CRUSHER IS OUT NOW!

Thank you all for all the support with feedback, wishlisting, and making videos. All of that made this moment possible!

✅ PICK YOUR BEST DEAL

Now, let’s get you crushing - here’s how you can grab Rock Crusher with the best deal for you.

The game is already 10% off, and if you buy it via one of the bundles below, you’ll get an extra discount on top of that.

Extra -10% with games you might already own

NOMAD IDLE x ROCK CRUSHER

MINUTESCAPE x ROCK CRUSHER

KEEP ON MINING x ROCK CRUSHER

MAX MANOS x ROCK CRUSHER

Talented x ROCK CRUSHER

ASTRO PROSPECTOR x ROCK CRUSHER

Up to an extra -40% with other products from me

🎵 Rock Crusher's Supporter: Main game + Soundtrack (-10%)

🗼 Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD x Rock Crusher (-15%)

📈 All my incremental: Beat Stickman x Rock Crusher (-20%)

🔥 All my games: Mini Fun Games: Complete (-40%)

Also, this cute little game is from a friend of mine. It's not out yet, but you can wishlist it right now, it'll also have a bundle with Rock Crusher when it's out.

📝 LEAVE A REVIEW

Would you recommend Rock Crusher to other players, or not? Either way, please leave the game a review, an honest one. It would help me, big time!

🛟 FOR MORE DISCUSSION AND SUPPORT

Please visit Mini Fun Games's Discord server!

I hope you have a blast crushing your way through the game. Thanks for being part of this journey — now go make some dust!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link