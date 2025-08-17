Pal Engine - Desktop Companion - 0.5.3



What’s new in this release:



Loading Overlay – Now you’ve got indicators during load time, so no more wondering if the app started or not.



Debug Info Toggle (General Settings) – If you hit a glitchy animation, enable debug info to help us squash bugs faster.



Overlay menu allowing users to toggle random dances, open settings, or access the character’s chat



GeminiChat Message Limit – Character cap set to 500 with a live counter and enforcement, keeping it sleek and snackable.



CharacterUploadForm Validation – Name and variant fields now block special characters and give you timed error feedback.



Animation Enhancements – Fresh new animations plus a beefed-up animation system for smoother moves.



Window Bounds Checking – Your character window now stays within screen limits (more snapping magic coming soon...).



Global Drag Shortcut (ESC) – Press ESC to instantly drop the character window drag; plus cleaned-up drag logic for better feels.



Mouse Event Improvements – We’ve improved mouse handling in the character area to behave better when your cursor bails.



Character Area Size Bugfix – The current size option is properly preselected so you can trust the UI state.



Configurable Mouse Buttons – Customize your mouse buttons for character actions, all manageable in Settings.



Settings Guide Added – A new config guide outlines General Settings, Character Settings, and how to manage the app.



In-App Documentation – A guide window now lives right in the app for easy access on everything you need.



Simplified Navigation – We’ve removed the About page from Settings and updated the navigation to be cleaner.



VRM Animation & State Logic – Improved reset logic, action weight handling, and state smoothing for VRM animations.



We can’t wait to hear what you think—and we’ll keep working on making the experience feel just right.



Best regards,

Team Lynxivion