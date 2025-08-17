 Skip to content
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19626492 Edited 17 August 2025 – 01:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New forge system,

  • Removed upgrades tab (Your stats will migrate 70% of their value to a helmet slot item that you can choose to overwrite if you want the intended expereince),

  • Skeletons no longer drop ingots,

  • Enemies all now drop crystals of various tiers.,

  • Slimes now also appear in the mines, The Vasterian scurge is growing.,

  • Chests now drop cores for the forge.,

  • Chests no longer drop ingots.,

  • Mining tasks no longer reward crystals.,

  • Loot has changed form a chance per item which was way too strong to guaranteed 1 item, then a chance at an additonal item and in some cases a third chance if you succeed on the second. All loot is now weight based.,

  • Ingots are now created in the forge using crystals and chunks.,

  • Crystals can be converted to Chunks, 1 Crystal and 1 Stone makes 1 Chunk.,

  • Chunks can now be converted to Crystals, 2 Chunks and 1 Slime makes 1 Crystal.,

  • Enemies now have a small chance to pull from a list of random names as their name.,

  • Quests can now have a resource reward.,

