New forge system,
Removed upgrades tab (Your stats will migrate 70% of their value to a helmet slot item that you can choose to overwrite if you want the intended expereince),
Skeletons no longer drop ingots,
Enemies all now drop crystals of various tiers.,
Slimes now also appear in the mines, The Vasterian scurge is growing.,
Chests now drop cores for the forge.,
Chests no longer drop ingots.,
Mining tasks no longer reward crystals.,
Loot has changed form a chance per item which was way too strong to guaranteed 1 item, then a chance at an additonal item and in some cases a third chance if you succeed on the second. All loot is now weight based.,
Ingots are now created in the forge using crystals and chunks.,
Crystals can be converted to Chunks, 1 Crystal and 1 Stone makes 1 Chunk.,
Chunks can now be converted to Crystals, 2 Chunks and 1 Slime makes 1 Crystal.,
Enemies now have a small chance to pull from a list of random names as their name.,
Quests can now have a resource reward.,
Changed files in this update