Here is the third major update of the RS EOPN test! And quite a doozy ːsteamhappyː The game goes from version 1.38 to 1.62! From now on, future updates will come in smaller sizes but more frequent installments.

A planet where to dock to unlock improvements passing the change of reputation level (hangar coming)

Associated visual and sound effects

3 unlockable skills: a paralyzing EMP, 2 new shield modes (3 total) which consume either systems or autonomy, and the multi-targeting (missiles only)

2 new weapons to unlock (3 in total with missiles): laser (3 levels) and plasma

A new combat interface and improved ergonomics

Redesign of the visual effect of attack with the plasma weapon. \[Ticket 32]

Change of color of the accoster action sticker (white to gold)

Added a specific sound during click on a golden planet.

Adjustment of the plasma ammunition icon in the right panel

When selection of the weapon level by the right panel button, the sound is played even if the level of weapon is not changed.

When selection of the type of shield by the right panel button, the selection sound is played even if no other shield is selected.

Added an animation to the codex when hovering a vessel system

Addition of a sound effect in the codex when hovering a system destroyed from the ship

Added a sound effect to the codex when hovering a damaged system of the ship

Added a sound effect to the codex when hovering a functional vessel system

Added a visual effect of horizontal scrolling of the codex pages.

Addition of audio and statistical options pages (placeholder) to codex

Updating of the image of the reputation level codex

Added a light effect when using the EMP weapon \[Ticket 29]

Modification of the visual effect of the EMP weapon \[Ticket 29]

Update of the asset of shooting with the plasma weapon \[Ticket 29]

Modification of the highlighting linked to breakdowns in the combat interface.

Added an electrical explosion effect on the vessels when using the EMP weapon

Expansion of the electric explosion effect level 1.2.3

Addition of an outline effect at weapon level and type of shield on mouse hover

Addition of plasma munition icon in the right panel when the plasma weapon is selected

Change the color logic of the elements of the combat interface

Update of the image of the combat UI

Deletion of the highlight from the Thorium gauge during the supply of refueling.

Update of the Missile Authority icon

Added the explosion sound with the level 3 laser weapon

Added the explosion sound with the level 2 laser weapon

Added the explosion sound with the level 1 laser weapon

Added a Laser explosion effect level 1.2,3 during the attack on an enemy ship with the laser weapon.

Added an icon of laser ammunition to the right panel when selection of a laser weapon.

Adjustment of the position and size of the laser shooting visual level 1.2.3

Adjustment of the position and size of the autonomy refill visual effect

Adjustment of the position and size of the visual refueling effect

Adjustment of the position of the incoming and outgoing refueling effects. \[Ticket 22]

Adjustment of the animation of the player's vessel \[Ticket 22]

Integration of highlight effects into an overview. \[Ticket 20]

Change of the backup year to current date + 1000 \[Ticket 18]

When an entity is selected on the topographic view, the Codex screen displays the selected entity only if other elements are present on the box. \[Ticket 17.1]

Removal of the sound effect of the vessel exploding during a destruction by action "destroy the asteroid" to avoid duplicates \[Ticket 13.1]

Adjustment of the explosion period during the action "Destroy the asteroid" \[Ticket 13.1]

When an entity is selected on the topographic view the screen of the Codex keeps the entity selected when flying over other elements. \[Ticket 17]

Adjustment of sound effects during the action of destruction of asteroids. \[Ticket 13]

Addition of the animation of attack missile during the action "Destroy the asteroid" \[Ticket 16]

Added the icon of the codex to hover a golden planet. \[Ticket 15]

Added the image of the codex to hover a golden planet. \[Ticket 15]

Added an explosion animation on enemies affected during the action "Destroy the asteroid" \[Ticket 014]

Addition of an explosion animation for action "Destroy the asteroid" \[Ticket 014]

Change of the "dock" action image towards the image of multichoice \[Ticket 012.1]

Adjustment of choices on golden planet, "hide" takes up the place to "repair" \[Ticket 012.1]

Added a sound during the action "Refueling" \[Ticket 013]

Addition of sound effect for the "getting refueled" actions \[Ticket 013]

Added the transition in zoomed mode during the action "Wait for help" \[Ticket 013]

Removal of reputation rise sound when passing a level \[Ticket 009]

Adjustment of the size of the golden planet image \[Ticket 012]

Adjustment of the size of the leaderboard panel of the codex. \[Ticket 011]

Time adjustment between sounds and animations during the player attack action \[Ticket 006]

Added permanent scrolling animation on the Codex systems screen \[Ticket 010]

Modification of the sound FX passing a reputation threshold \[Ticket 009]

Adjustment of the visual notification duration passing a reputation threshold \[Ticket 009]

Adjustment of the size of the reputation threshold effect \[Ticket 009]

Modification of the random displacement behavior of enemies, only enemies at range <= 4 move, enemies at range == 4 move systematically towards the player \[Ticket 008]

If the damage is greater than the capacity of the shield, the effects of new shields "buggy" and "thorium" are only absorbed to the capacity limit of these shields. \[Ticket 23-24]

During the movement of travel on the current box, modification of the displacement of enemies: distance from the displaced enemies goes from 4 => 5. Enemies no longer move randomly but approach the player of 1 box. \[Ticket 25]

During the destruction action of asteroid, if a neutral vessel is damaged by the action, it becomes aggressive towards the player. \[Ticket 25]

During the initiation of a fight by the player, the Timer de Tour did not trigger until the moment when the player decides to attack.

Reduction of the maximum number of missiles to 10 and IU adjustment accordingly \[Ticket 28]

Reduction of the number of missiles purchased during trade => 1 * Allied level, or 10 on a habitable planet \[Ticket 28]

The EMP weapon, paralyzes enemies during an additional turn.

The EMP weapon, used against a neutral vessel, makes it aggressive towards the player.

It is no longer possible to select as a weapon target an ally vessel.

Modification of the asteroid entity, in order to be able to be attacked freely like a vessel.

The cost of shields of the EMP weapon increases from 3 to 1

Functionality

Added level 3 missile effect \[Ticket 006]

Added a new improvement planet when passing a reputation level \[Ticket 012]

Addition of the directional arrow effect to the improvement planet \[Ticket 012]

Added a refueling animation during both "Refuel" actions \[Ticket 19]

Addition of a refueling animation during the action "Wait for help" \[Ticket 19]

Added a refueling animation during the action "Wait for help" \[Ticket 19]

Integration of the combat action interface \[Ticket 20]

Integration of interface logic, selection of elements, effects on hover. \[Ticket 20]

Added a corresponding weapon missile counter \[Ticket 20]

Added the missile number display to the right panel \[Ticket 20]

Added a button to change shield to the right panel \[Ticket 20]

Added a button to change the weapon level to the right panel \[Ticket 20]

Integration of the functional logic of the new combat interface, link with resources and effects at stake. \[Ticket 20]

Integration of the laser weapon effect for the player level 1.2.3 \[Ticket 22]

Integration of the laser weapon effect for enemies level 1.2,3 \[Ticket 22]

Integration of the laser weapon effect for neutral vessels level 1,2,3 \[Ticket 22]

Integration of "buggy" shield mechanics, when it is selected and damage is received, the player suffers 1 system failure per attack and the shield gauge is reduced by 33% of total damage. \[Ticket 23]

Integration of the "Thorium" shield mechanics, when it is selected and damage is received, the player loses 3 points of thorium (autonomy) per damage point, the shield gauge is reduced by 33% of total damage. \[Ticket 24]

Added a sound to the selection of missile weapon in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

Adding a sound to the selection of laser weapons in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

Added a sound to the selection of an EM weapon in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

Added a sound to the selection of bombing weapons in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

Added a sound to the selection of Regular Shield in the Combat Interface \[Ticket 20]

Added a sound to the selection of buggy shield in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

Added a sound to the selection of Thorium shield in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

Added a sound to the change of weapon level (level 1.2.3) with the selected missile weapon \[Ticket 20]

Added a sound to the level of weapon level (level 1.2,3) with the selected laser weapon \[Ticket 20]

Added a sound during the attack confirmation action in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

Added a sound when using the laser weapon (level 1.2,3) \[Ticket 20]

Addition of plasma weapons, sounds and associated visual effects. \[Ticket 26]

Addition of the EMP weapons, associated sounds and visual effects. \[Ticket 27]

Added a visual effect when enemies are paralyzed, in combat and out of combat. \[Ticket 27]

Added highlight system to each system element of the Codex, on mouse hover, each element corresponding to the system under blue highlights. \[Ticket 30]

The action destroy an asteroid now opens the combat interface to choose the arsenal to use

If the arsenal is not adequate, the central validation button switches to red on mouse hover and the action is impossible