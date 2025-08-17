 Skip to content
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19626459 Edited 17 August 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here is the third major update of the RS EOPN test! And quite a doozy ːsteamhappyː The game goes from version 1.38 to 1.62! From now on, future updates will come in smaller sizes but more frequent installments.

At a glance

  • A new combat interface and improved ergonomics

  • 2 new weapons to unlock (3 in total with missiles): laser (3 levels) and plasma

  • 3 unlockable skills: a paralyzing EMP, 2 new shield modes (3 total) which consume either systems or autonomy, and the multi-targeting (missiles only)

  • Associated visual and sound effects

  • A planet where to dock to unlock improvements passing the change of reputation level (hangar coming)

Changelog

Ergonomics

  • Adjustment of the size of the reputation threshold effect \[Ticket 009]

  • Adjustment of the visual notification duration passing a reputation threshold \[Ticket 009]

  • Modification of the sound FX passing a reputation threshold \[Ticket 009]

  • Added permanent scrolling animation on the Codex systems screen \[Ticket 010]

  • Time adjustment between sounds and animations during the player attack action \[Ticket 006]

  • Adjustment of the size of the leaderboard panel of the codex. \[Ticket 011]

  • Adjustment of the size of the golden planet image \[Ticket 012]

  • Removal of reputation rise sound when passing a level \[Ticket 009]

  • Added the transition in zoomed mode during the action "Wait for help" \[Ticket 013]

  • Addition of sound effect for the "getting refueled" actions \[Ticket 013]

  • Added a sound during the action "Refueling" \[Ticket 013]

  • Adjustment of choices on golden planet, "hide" takes up the place to "repair" \[Ticket 012.1]

  • Change of the "dock" action image towards the image of multichoice \[Ticket 012.1]

  • Addition of an explosion animation for action "Destroy the asteroid" \[Ticket 014]

  • Added an explosion animation on enemies affected during the action "Destroy the asteroid" \[Ticket 014]

  • Added the image of the codex to hover a golden planet. \[Ticket 15]

  • Added the icon of the codex to hover a golden planet. \[Ticket 15]

  • Addition of the animation of attack missile during the action "Destroy the asteroid" \[Ticket 16]

  • Adjustment of sound effects during the action of destruction of asteroids. \[Ticket 13]

  • When an entity is selected on the topographic view the screen of the Codex keeps the entity selected when flying over other elements. \[Ticket 17]

  • Adjustment of the explosion period during the action "Destroy the asteroid" \[Ticket 13.1]

  • Removal of the sound effect of the vessel exploding during a destruction by action "destroy the asteroid" to avoid duplicates \[Ticket 13.1]

  • When an entity is selected on the topographic view, the Codex screen displays the selected entity only if other elements are present on the box. \[Ticket 17.1]

  • Change of the backup year to current date + 1000 \[Ticket 18]

  • Integration of highlight effects into an overview. \[Ticket 20]

  • Adjustment of the animation of the player's vessel \[Ticket 22]

  • Adjustment of the position of the incoming and outgoing refueling effects. \[Ticket 22]

  • Adjustment of the position and size of the visual refueling effect

  • Adjustment of the position and size of the autonomy refill visual effect

  • Adjustment of the position and size of the laser shooting visual level 1.2.3

  • Added an icon of laser ammunition to the right panel when selection of a laser weapon.

  • Added a Laser explosion effect level 1.2,3 during the attack on an enemy ship with the laser weapon.

  • Added the explosion sound with the level 1 laser weapon

  • Added the explosion sound with the level 2 laser weapon

  • Added the explosion sound with the level 3 laser weapon

  • Missile weapon icon update

  • Update of the Missile Authority icon

  • Deletion of the highlight from the Thorium gauge during the supply of refueling.

  • Update of the image of the combat UI

  • Change the color logic of the elements of the combat interface

  • Addition of plasma munition icon in the right panel when the plasma weapon is selected

  • Addition of an outline effect at weapon level and type of shield on mouse hover

  • Expansion of the electric explosion effect level 1.2.3

  • Added an electrical explosion effect on the vessels when using the EMP weapon

  • Modification of the highlighting linked to breakdowns in the combat interface.

  • Update of the asset of shooting with the plasma weapon \[Ticket 29]

  • Modification of the visual effect of the EMP weapon \[Ticket 29]

  • Added a light effect when using the EMP weapon \[Ticket 29]

  • Image update Header of Codex

  • Gaseous planet's sprite update

  • Habitable planet's sprite update

  • Inhabitable planet Sprite Update

  • Updating of the image of the reputation level codex

  • Addition of audio and statistical options pages (placeholder) to codex

  • Addition of a codex pages pagination system

  • Addition of a codex pages navigation bar

  • Added a visual effect of horizontal scrolling of the codex pages.

  • Added a sound effect to the codex when hovering a functional vessel system

  • Added a sound effect to the codex when hovering a damaged system of the ship

  • Addition of a sound effect in the codex when hovering a system destroyed from the ship

  • Added an animation to the codex when hovering a vessel system

  • Correction of Laser 2 Laser Explosion sound

  • When selection of the type of shield by the right panel button, the selection sound is played even if no other shield is selected.

  • When selection of the weapon level by the right panel button, the sound is played even if the level of weapon is not changed.

  • Adjustment of the plasma ammunition icon in the right panel

  • Added a specific sound during click on a golden planet.

  • Change of color of the accoster action sticker (white to gold)

  • Redesign of the visual effect of attack with the plasma weapon. \[Ticket 32]

Balance

  • Modification of the random displacement behavior of enemies, only enemies at range <= 4 move, enemies at range == 4 move systematically towards the player \[Ticket 008]

  • If the damage is greater than the capacity of the shield, the effects of new shields "buggy" and "thorium" are only absorbed to the capacity limit of these shields. \[Ticket 23-24]

  • During the movement of travel on the current box, modification of the displacement of enemies: distance from the displaced enemies goes from 4 => 5. Enemies no longer move randomly but approach the player of 1 box. \[Ticket 25]

  • During the destruction action of asteroid, if a neutral vessel is damaged by the action, it becomes aggressive towards the player. \[Ticket 25]

  • During the initiation of a fight by the player, the Timer de Tour did not trigger until the moment when the player decides to attack.

  • Reduction of the maximum number of missiles to 10 and IU adjustment accordingly \[Ticket 28]

  • Reduction of the number of missiles purchased during trade => 1 * Allied level, or 10 on a habitable planet \[Ticket 28]

  • The EMP weapon, paralyzes enemies during an additional turn.

  • The EMP weapon, used against a neutral vessel, makes it aggressive towards the player.

  • It is no longer possible to select as a weapon target an ally vessel.

  • Modification of the asteroid entity, in order to be able to be attacked freely like a vessel.

  • The cost of shields of the EMP weapon increases from 3 to 1

  • Functionality

  • Added level 3 missile effect \[Ticket 006]

  • Added a new improvement planet when passing a reputation level \[Ticket 012]

  • Addition of the directional arrow effect to the improvement planet \[Ticket 012]

  • Added a refueling animation during both "Refuel" actions \[Ticket 19]

  • Addition of a refueling animation during the action "Wait for help" \[Ticket 19]

  • Added a refueling animation during the action "Wait for help" \[Ticket 19]

  • Integration of the combat action interface \[Ticket 20]

  • Integration of interface logic, selection of elements, effects on hover. \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a corresponding weapon missile counter \[Ticket 20]

  • Added the missile number display to the right panel \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a button to change shield to the right panel \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a button to change the weapon level to the right panel \[Ticket 20]

  • Integration of the functional logic of the new combat interface, link with resources and effects at stake. \[Ticket 20]

  • Integration of the laser weapon effect for the player level 1.2.3 \[Ticket 22]

  • Integration of the laser weapon effect for enemies level 1.2,3 \[Ticket 22]

  • Integration of the laser weapon effect for neutral vessels level 1,2,3 \[Ticket 22]

  • Integration of "buggy" shield mechanics, when it is selected and damage is received, the player suffers 1 system failure per attack and the shield gauge is reduced by 33% of total damage. \[Ticket 23]

  • Integration of the "Thorium" shield mechanics, when it is selected and damage is received, the player loses 3 points of thorium (autonomy) per damage point, the shield gauge is reduced by 33% of total damage. \[Ticket 24]

  • Added a sound to the selection of missile weapon in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

  • Adding a sound to the selection of laser weapons in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a sound to the selection of an EM weapon in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a sound to the selection of bombing weapons in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a sound to the selection of Regular Shield in the Combat Interface \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a sound to the selection of buggy shield in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a sound to the selection of Thorium shield in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a sound to the change of weapon level (level 1.2.3) with the selected missile weapon \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a sound to the level of weapon level (level 1.2,3) with the selected laser weapon \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a sound during the attack confirmation action in the combat interface \[Ticket 20]

  • Added a sound when using the laser weapon (level 1.2,3) \[Ticket 20]

  • Addition of plasma weapons, sounds and associated visual effects. \[Ticket 26]

  • Addition of the EMP weapons, associated sounds and visual effects. \[Ticket 27]

  • Added a visual effect when enemies are paralyzed, in combat and out of combat. \[Ticket 27]

  • Added highlight system to each system element of the Codex, on mouse hover, each element corresponding to the system under blue highlights. \[Ticket 30]

  • The action destroy an asteroid now opens the combat interface to choose the arsenal to use

  • If the arsenal is not adequate, the central validation button switches to red on mouse hover and the action is impossible

  • In combat on an asteroid field against vessels, the asteroid can now be selected with the multitarget option.

Bugfix

  • Correction of a bug that made enemies play several times during the movement action on current box \[Ticket 008]

  • Correction of a bug preventing the animation of points of life lost by a level 2 or 3 allied vessel to get started.

  • Correction of a bug or the upper icon of the codex was superimposed with the previous icon when selection of entity. \[Ticket 17.1]

  • Correction of the date to pass in +1000 years. \[Ticket 18]

  • Correction of the animation of refueling and being refueled so that the animations do not remain frozen when they end. \[Ticket 19]

  • Correction of the highlight display of the Thorium gauge

  • Correction of the display of the quantity of thorium in the combat interface

  • Correction of the operation of the combat interface to be able to select only weapons which resources are present.

  • Correction of the highlight of the missile gauge of the combat interface

  • Addition of the combat interface highlights according to the state of the vessel systems

  • Added target reticle update according to the level of weapon selected in combat.

  • Added multitarget functionality according to the chosen combat configuration.

  • Fixed certain sound effects that did not play properly.

  • The weapon repair action now gives \[3 * level of the Allied vessel | 20 on planet] Missiles.

  • Fixed a bug preventing the shield again during travel with the classic shield

  • Correction of the visual effect of selection of entity in combat which did not update when changing the level of weapon.

  • Fixed a bug preventing the leakage action during a fight.

  • Correction of a blocking bug preventing a party to start a game during the game over if the codex backup panel was open

  • Fixed a bug of the combat interface, which closed during the destruction of an enemy.

  • Sound correction played at the selection of the standard shield

  • Fixed a bug preventing smuggling action with an enemy ship

  • Correction of the Highlight system of the Thorium bar during the action to wait for help

  • Correction of a bug preventing in some cases recharging the shield gauge during a trip.

  • Correction of the superposing bug with different pages of the codex on fly over

  • Correction of graphic artefacts on the mouse cursor

  • Correction of a bug using the return to normal lights at the combat exit

  • Correction of a bug preventing a neutral vessel attacked to go into combat

  • Correction of a bug making the image of the vessel in combat stay when leaving a fight

  • Fixed a bug to exceed the maximum limit of missile ammunition.

  • Fixed a bug causing a bad poster of the number of missiles in the combat interface after an attack

  • Correction of the paralysis mechanics of the vessels to activate in map mode even if the vessel does not chase by the player.

  • Correction of the displacement mechanics of the vessels in map mode, the neutral vessels that have become aggressive for the player in a more coherent manner.

  • Fixed a bug to select an unlocked shield

  • Correction of a bug preventing the asset change of the central button in combat

  • Correction of a bug allowing to select several enemies without having released the multiple aim

  • Correction of the display The navigation bar of the elements of the codex.

  • Correction of the sound effects of the carousel elements of the codex.

  • Adjustment of the buttons hitbox of the navigation bar of the elements of the Codex.

Changed files in this update

