Version 0.7.1.0 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
CHANGES
Added Elemental chart visual to capture screen and results screen
Changed Elemental chart visuals in Arena to only display/highlight elements that are in the current battle.
Added being able to unequip items during trades and capturing beasts
Added hotkey to unequip items (Right Mouse)
Changed the Elemental Chart to show all currently present elements in the match
Made dying to the Echo Breaker also update to your team
This was done to prevent special scenarios where the Echo Breaker can softlock all future runs (Ex: 6 +10 Pragmas....)
Altered the formula of Depth Level's scaling of Reward Bits at the end of the battle
Depth Multiplier is no longer applied on losing a run
This was not intentional, and invalidated the risk reward of continuing runs
MAJOR FIXES
Fixed the tutorial voiding all encounters after completing the Elite Breaker
Resolved issues where playtest save data would lock up the tutorial, requiring a reset
Fixed numerous inventory issues, including
Equipping or swapping the item in slot 1 on the Results Screen equips an invalid item
Equipping or swapping an item on the traded beast removes the item visually as well as unequips items in the slot the traded beast was in
Invalid items were not always being removed from the inventory
Fixed being able to select a reward item while the inventory is full
Other small visual tweaks
MINOR FIXES
Fixed Tutorial Text Boxes going too fast, causing VFX to be mistimed
Fixed the Results Tutorial allowing you to continue before it is completed, skipping the flag update
Fixed the Guide Sense Hands getting detached from their beasts
Fixed Return (Arc) Cards being visually darkened despite being playable
Fixed Beast Power Text sometimes not updating with burn
Fixed Beasts getting distorted when trading them too quickly
Other visual tweaks, text adjustments, and changes
Changed files in this update