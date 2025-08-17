 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19626446 Edited 17 August 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.7.1.0 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

CHANGES

  • Added Elemental chart visual to capture screen and results screen

  • Changed Elemental chart visuals in Arena to only display/highlight elements that are in the current battle.

  • Added being able to unequip items during trades and capturing beasts

  • Added hotkey to unequip items (Right Mouse)

  • Changed the Elemental Chart to show all currently present elements in the match

  • Made dying to the Echo Breaker also update to your team

  • This was done to prevent special scenarios where the Echo Breaker can softlock all future runs (Ex: 6 +10 Pragmas....)

  • Altered the formula of Depth Level's scaling of Reward Bits at the end of the battle

  • Depth Multiplier is no longer applied on losing a run

  • This was not intentional, and invalidated the risk reward of continuing runs


MAJOR FIXES

  • Fixed the tutorial voiding all encounters after completing the Elite Breaker

  • Resolved issues where playtest save data would lock up the tutorial, requiring a reset

  • Fixed numerous inventory issues, including

  • Equipping or swapping the item in slot 1 on the Results Screen equips an invalid item

  • Equipping or swapping an item on the traded beast removes the item visually as well as unequips items in the slot the traded beast was in

  • Invalid items were not always being removed from the inventory

  • Fixed being able to select a reward item while the inventory is full

  • Other small visual tweaks


MINOR FIXES

  • Fixed Tutorial Text Boxes going too fast, causing VFX to be mistimed

  • Fixed the Results Tutorial allowing you to continue before it is completed, skipping the flag update

  • Fixed the Guide Sense Hands getting detached from their beasts

  • Fixed Return (Arc) Cards being visually darkened despite being playable

  • Fixed Beast Power Text sometimes not updating with burn

  • Fixed Beasts getting distorted when trading them too quickly

  • Other visual tweaks, text adjustments, and changes

