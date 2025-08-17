Version 0.7.1.0 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.



CHANGES



Added Elemental chart visual to capture screen and results screen

Changed Elemental chart visuals in Arena to only display/highlight elements that are in the current battle.

Added being able to unequip items during trades and capturing beasts



Added hotkey to unequip items (Right Mouse)



Changed the Elemental Chart to show all currently present elements in the match



Made dying to the Echo Breaker also update to your team



This was done to prevent special scenarios where the Echo Breaker can softlock all future runs (Ex: 6 +10 Pragmas....)



Altered the formula of Depth Level's scaling of Reward Bits at the end of the battle



Depth Multiplier is no longer applied on losing a run

