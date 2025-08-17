 Skip to content
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19626422 Edited 17 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, comrades!


While we’re hard at work on the next entry in the series — BOT.VINNIK Chess Masters Academy — we’ve brought a slice of that new personality over to Prodigies. This update adds a big batch of brand-new BOT.VINNIK reactions (both praise and sarcasm) pulled straight from the upcoming game, giving your training sessions more variety, timing polish, and fewer repeated lines.

What’s in this update

  • Dozens of new reaction lines for correct and incorrect moves

  • Snappier delivery and less repetition during sessions

  • Minor text polish

If you enjoy this upgraded personality, consider wishlisting the new game here:

Thanks for playing and for all your feedback!

