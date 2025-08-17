Hello, comrades!



While we’re hard at work on the next entry in the series — BOT.VINNIK Chess Masters Academy — we’ve brought a slice of that new personality over to Prodigies. This update adds a big batch of brand-new BOT.VINNIK reactions (both praise and sarcasm) pulled straight from the upcoming game, giving your training sessions more variety, timing polish, and fewer repeated lines.

What’s in this update

Dozens of new reaction lines for correct and incorrect moves

Snappier delivery and less repetition during sessions

Minor text polish

If you enjoy this upgraded personality, consider wishlisting the new game here:



Thanks for playing and for all your feedback!