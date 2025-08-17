Well, you enjoyed our fun idea for an additional game mode! So, get ready for a big update 番号0809!
Step into the shoes of a special forces operative 番号0809 and perform a territory cleanup. No more office chairs and madmans will be a problem, as you have your trusty shotgun at hand and the ability to deliver a kick! :)
This update includes the following changes:
- A new game mode has been introduced, giving you the ability to relax and have fun after finishing the main game. This game mode is only available after finishing the main game. If you have already completed it, the new game mode should unlock upon achieving the Freedom? achievement.
- A small audio hint has been added when searching for toy in the main game.
- Minor bug fixes.
We hope you enjoy the new game mode. In our opinion, it's just as immersive as the main game, but significantly more dynamic and lively! Please share your thoughts on the game and the latest update in reviews if you haven't already. As we mentioned in our very first news post, it’s interesting and helps small games like ours.
Best Regards,
Ells&Pills
