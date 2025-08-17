Hello Steve,

Here we are again with a minor update.

Balancing

Bike wheel

Bike wheel will now give 20 points instead of 50 points per combine.

Comment from Steve: The Bike Wheel is at a sweet point size-wise, but it gave the road a bit too easy a point-wise. While keeping this aspect alive, this should prevent "Bike Wheel only runs".

Remove from deck cost

Removing from the deck now costs 99 only in the round before the boss and not on round 12.

Comment from Steve: The intention remains the same, but the last objective being difficult, allowing the player to remove it if they have not reached the objective, will block players less.

New feature

Ommetaphobia mode

An alternative eyeball skin can now be enabled in the settings.

Quality of life

The "Create a deck" button has been added to the endgame screen

Malus sound will only be played once if multiple malus are created at once.

Donut tooltip detection zone is now a circle and not a donut.

Bug fixes

Controller cursor is now above everything else, no matter what.

The ship and the next object are above UI, except for object tooltips

Pigeon eating heart will no longer keep the shop reduction active

Losing during the 5-second timer will no longer count as a win and no longer trigger achievement, stats and challenge win.

Playing a challenge and changing mode will no longer allow you to purchase a passive you already own or duplicate a passive

Demo has also been updated and should no longer have the "game crash" if you win your first game.

Music will now be played even if you restart the game quickly

Arena Rotation will be correctly reset if you restart the game with F5

Fonts will now be correctly changed if you switch saves.

Most of the minor bugs should now have been fixed.

Have a great day,

Steve