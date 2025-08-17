 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19626255 Edited 17 August 2025 – 00:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- There's now a fourth "this is important" marker for Murder Mystery

- Murder Mystery now marks all cards eligible for a "weapon/killer is in slot X" hint with a little icon indicating the hint's number

Changed files in this update

