17 August 2025 Build 19626188 Edited 17 August 2025 – 00:32:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
TRADE UI:
  • Trade sliders can now be dragged.
  • Item icons now have tooltips showing name, base price, and how many you need to fulfill contracts.
  • Items that you need for contracts are underlined.


OTHER:
  • The "You" icon on the TAB-accessed map now pulses for better visibility.
  • During battle, the hitpoint sums display along the top now shows a tooltip with information about morale mechanics (which is otherwise not available during battle).
  • Increased the number of recruits available at low Recruiting skill.
  • Slightly smaller enemy bands are now more likely to try their luck and attack instead of running away.

