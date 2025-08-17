- Trade sliders can now be dragged.
- Item icons now have tooltips showing name, base price, and how many you need to fulfill contracts.
- Items that you need for contracts are underlined.
OTHER:
- The "You" icon on the TAB-accessed map now pulses for better visibility.
- During battle, the hitpoint sums display along the top now shows a tooltip with information about morale mechanics (which is otherwise not available during battle).
- Increased the number of recruits available at low Recruiting skill.
- Slightly smaller enemy bands are now more likely to try their luck and attack instead of running away.
