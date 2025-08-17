- Add floorspace to main display for available real estate and newly found real estate popup tooltip
- Character displays on Socials and popups add separate gender icon from age icon
- Player business rearrange recruitment and current staff windows
Update Notes For v1.00.31
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update