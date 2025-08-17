 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19626082
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
- Fixed camera transition being too sensible between galaxy and star system.
- Fixed visual bug with creatures view.
- Fixed bugs on dust, lava and cloud albedo affecting too much the tile's temperature.
- Fixed typo in English.

Changes
- By default, when finding star, a balanced planet with water will be added always.

