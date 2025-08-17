1. Fixed: Bug causing icons to bounce when double-clicked

2. Improvement: Added a magnification effect for selected icons

3. Improvement: Added a "Cancel Snap" button

4. Improvement: Increased the random sleep time

5. Improvement: Disabled the state machine in certain scenarios

6. Improvement: Disabled VSync by default, defaulted to 30 FPS, defaulted to medium shadow quality, and disabled auto-rotation by default

7. Improvement: New experimental scene processing

8. Experimental: New water experimental scene

9. Experimental: New ring experimental scene

10. Experimental: New block experimental scene