17 August 2025 Build 19626040 Edited 17 August 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed: Bug causing icons to bounce when double-clicked
2. Improvement: Added a magnification effect for selected icons
3. Improvement: Added a "Cancel Snap" button
4. Improvement: Increased the random sleep time
5. Improvement: Disabled the state machine in certain scenarios
6. Improvement: Disabled VSync by default, defaulted to 30 FPS, defaulted to medium shadow quality, and disabled auto-rotation by default
7. Improvement: New experimental scene processing
8. Experimental: New water experimental scene
9. Experimental: New ring experimental scene
10. Experimental: New block experimental scene

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836391
  Loading history…
