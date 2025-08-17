1. Fixed: Bug causing icons to bounce when double-clicked
2. Improvement: Added a magnification effect for selected icons
3. Improvement: Added a "Cancel Snap" button
4. Improvement: Increased the random sleep time
5. Improvement: Disabled the state machine in certain scenarios
6. Improvement: Disabled VSync by default, defaulted to 30 FPS, defaulted to medium shadow quality, and disabled auto-rotation by default
7. Improvement: New experimental scene processing
8. Experimental: New water experimental scene
9. Experimental: New ring experimental scene
10. Experimental: New block experimental scene
Updated on the morning of August 17, 2025 (fixes and improvements 10 points)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update