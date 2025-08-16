 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19626034 Edited 17 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The decline "x" is now available for reward boxes that contain three pieces.
- The player can no longer go into debt with the caravan driver.
- Adjusted a map-entry effect for compatibility with certain AMD GPUs.
- Typo corrections.
- Other minor fixes and tweaks.

