- The decline "x" is now available for reward boxes that contain three pieces.
- The player can no longer go into debt with the caravan driver.
- Adjusted a map-entry effect for compatibility with certain AMD GPUs.
- Typo corrections.
- Other minor fixes and tweaks.
Day 3 Patch (v1.0.005)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3141311
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update