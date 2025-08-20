It’s been a while! As we prepare for CastleMiner Z: Resurrection (a complete remake in Unreal Engine), we thought the original CastleMiner Z deserved a little love. We bring you Update 1.9.9!



A Note of Thanks

We want to give a huge shout-out to the CastleMiner Z community for keeping the game alive all these years. Your passion, bug reports, and feedback inspired many of the quality-of-life fixes in this update.

Don’t forget to head over to the CastleMiner Z: Resurrection Steam page and add it to your Wishlist.

CastleMiner Z 1.9.9 Contains a host of bugfixes that have been brought to our attention by the community along with the ability to support resolutions up to 8k a resizable game window and improved mouse sensitivity.