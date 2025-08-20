 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19626012 Edited 20 August 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s been a while! As we prepare for CastleMiner Z: Resurrection (a complete remake in Unreal Engine), we thought the original CastleMiner Z deserved a little love. We bring you Update 1.9.9!


A Note of Thanks

We want to give a huge shout-out to the CastleMiner Z community for keeping the game alive all these years. Your passion, bug reports, and feedback inspired many of the quality-of-life fixes in this update.

Don’t forget to head over to the CastleMiner Z: Resurrection Steam page and add it to your Wishlist.

CastleMiner Z 1.9.9 Contains a host of bugfixes that have been brought to our attention by the community along with the ability to support resolutions up to 8k a resizable game window and improved mouse sensitivity.

Changed files in this update

CMZ Base Game Depot 253431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link