Jasper's route is fully written and programmed. We just need to do the beta testing before release.



Natalia's act 1 & act 2 are complete. Only act 3 and her endings are left to write, and progress has been made into act 3.



All of Natalia's CGs are done in both art styles. Jasper's CGs are finished in Style B. The StarxSocial style CGs are also complete, both Jasper and Natalia.



Seriously. I know it has been a long time since the last update, and I acknowledge that the delay in releasing Book Three has been far, far longer than I ever intended.There have been so many unexpected personal circumstances over the last year that have really impacted my ability to just sit down and write. While I can't go into much detail here, please know that Heart Fragment still means the world to me and I am committed to seeing it through to completion. Things are still in motion, just... small, little bits of manageable motion at a time.As a reminder of some of the good news:That is to say, things are far closer to finished than not finished. So just hang in there a bit more!Also... What's new in this update? The big one: Dexter finally has a sprite. Woohoo! Most other things are small fixes or file prep for the future, but I hope you all enjoy finally getting to see Dexter in all his glory.I know the wait has been long and I appreciate everyone who has stuck around. Those who have believed in me all this time are like a pillar that keeps me going.Thank you. Seriously.